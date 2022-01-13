Thursday, January 13, 2022  | 9 Jamadilakhir, 1443
HOME > Entertainment

Junaid Safdar’s latest wedding video is all about ‘sisters’

His valima was held last month in Lahore

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 13, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Jan 13, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: Instagram/Fatima Tariq Photography

New highlights from the wedding festivities of Junaid Safdar have been released and they are all about the special bond shared by sisters.

Last month, Maryam Nawaz’s son tied the knot with Ayesha Saif Khan in Lahore. The festivities stretched over a month and included a number of musicals featuring performances by top artists such as Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

Junaid’s wedding in Lahore took place three months after his nikkah, which was held at The Lanesborough in London. He had confirmed the reports of his valima by sharing the invite on social media a week before arriving in Lahore, where most of the events were held at his family residence. Junaid’s was one of the biggest weddings of 2021 in Pakistan, alongside those of Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari and Minal Khan. 

One of the highlights from the celebrations was Maryam Nawaz’s choice of outfits, which had everyone talking soon after photos and videos from the festivities made it to social media. People particularly enjoyed the singing sensations in the Sharif family as well. The festivities featured ensembles from some of the best known designers, including HSY, Bunto Kazmi, and Faraz Manan.

Fans received glimpses in the form of low-resolution clicks and videos that appeared to be filmed from a distance. The first official video of Junaid’s mehndi was shared by the photographer on December 21. She has recently uploaded another video that particularly captures the heartwarming moments between the bride Ayesha Saif and her sister. The photographer has called it the “most precious relationship”.

Junaid and Ayesha made their first public appearance since tying the knot at a polo club in Lahore last month.  

