Juggun, Gohar Rasheed, Sana Fakhar come together for Punjabi comedy

Juggun Kazim, Gohar Rasheed and Sana Fakhar are all set to star in a Punjabi film with “nonstop comedy”.

The film, titled Shot Cut, will be directed by Abu Aleeha. The filmmaker was in the news recently for releasing two films, Sheenogai and Udham Patakh, in cinemas.

“If you look at the current line-up of upcoming projects, there are no films with strong comedy,” Aleeha said while speaking to SAMAA Digital. “Our people desperately need comedy, especially since the pandemic started. They want content that can make them share a few laughs.”

He has promised “non-stop comedy” in Shot Cut, saying that audiences will love the story. “The reason most of our comedy films aren’t remembered is that good actors don’t get to collaborate with stage performers from Lahore,” Aleeha said. “It’s for the first time that a film will have a mix of performers from both Karachi and Lahore.”

Naseem Vicky, Honey Albela, Alia Khan, Nawaz Anjum, Balbir Singh and others are part of the ensemble cast as well.

Shot Cut is expected to be released on Eidul Azha this year.

