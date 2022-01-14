Friday, January 14, 2022  | 10 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Jannat wants actors to respect others after Aiman’s ‘make-up’ advice

TikToker was advised to wear less make-up

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 14, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jan 14, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Instagram

Aiman Khan created quite a stir among Jannat Mirza’s followers last week after she advised the TikToker to wear less make-up.

This is not the first time that Aiman has triggered a strong reaction on social media with her views. In March last year, she came under fire for her comments on the appearance of fellow entertainer Mawra Hocane, whom she called “too skinny” on The Couple Show hosted by Hina Altaf and Aagha Ali. 

“I really like the photos she posts on Fridays. My suggestion to her is that she should gain some weight as she’s too skinny,” was Aiman’s response to a question about what she does and doesn’t like about Mawra. 

Following the interview, Aiman called the criticism directed at her statements “nonsense” and told people to “stop spreading negativity”. 

Mawra, however, took the high road and, without naming Aiman, requested followers to be kind and refrain from attacking others. “We’re all humans and utter words we don’t entirely mean or understand.”

But Aiman’s recent remarks about Jannat Mirza have caused her previous similar comments to resurface. She was asked by the Voice Over Man to give a comment on Jannat, and she advised her to use less make-up.

Jannat, in response to a question, has called for actors to stop judging others and start encouraging them instead.

“Instead of such controversial replies try to act positive, try to encourage everyone.”

Jannat Mirza's response to Aiman Khan
Photo: Instagram/Jannat Mirza

Jannat Mirza is Pakistan’s most popular TikToker with over 17 million followers and more than 430 million likes.

