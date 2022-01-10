Jacqueline Fernandez releases statement after new photo leak

Jacqueline Fernandez has released a statement on social media after a new photo of her with Indian “conman” Suresh Chandrasekhar was leaked online.

This is the second time in less than two months that Jacqueline’s private photos with Suresh have been made public. She was already on the radar of the law enforcing agencies and called in for questioning twice last month by the Enforcement Directorate in a high-profile case involving INR2 billion. It is the same case in which fellow entertainer Nora Fatehi was questioned.

There have been conflicting reports in the press as to whether Jacqueline was swindled by Suresh or benefited from his finances acquired through money laundering and extortion. At the time Suresh was named in the INR2 billion case, Jacqueline was reportedly seeing him and receiving gifts from him, including high-end label clothes and bags, worth millions of dollars.

On Saturday, another image showing Jacqueline with Suresh went viral and made news internationally. Although she had earlier denied reports of seeing Suresh, and not responded to her first image leak, she has requested followers to respect her privacy this time and stop sharing the photo.

“This country and its people have always given me tremendous love and respect,” she wrote. “This includes my friends from the media, from whom I’ve learned a lot. I’m currently going through a rough patch and I hope my friends and fans will see through it.”

Jacqueline added that the images doing the rounds intrude on her privacy and requested everyone to stop circulating them.

“You would not do this to your loved ones, I am sure you would not do this to me either,” said Jacqueline. “Hoping that justice and good sense prevails.”

Last month, Jacqueline was briefly detained at the Mumbai airport before she was allowed to board her flight to Dubai.

