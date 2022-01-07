Iqra Aziz’s son Kabir is ‘done with selfies’

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain had sent social media into a frenzy last month by introducing their son Kabir Hussain on Instagram five months after announcing his birth.

Kabir Hussain was kept away from the spotlight but his photos with his face either blurred or covered with stickers or emojis made the couple’s fans only more curious. They repeatedly requested Yasir Hussain to share a proper, emoji-free photo of Kabir, but according to him, it was first Iqra and then Kabir’s maternal grandmother who didn’t allow him to introduce Kabir on social media yet.

Then on December 23, Kabir had a stunning Instagram debut with his own profile, which attracted thousands of followers within days. Since Kabir’s gram launch, Iqra and Yasir have been sharing his photos on his own account that now has over 60,000 followers.

Photo: Instagram/Kabir Hussain

But it looks like Kabir is no longer interested in giving Insta-worthy poses any more.

“My beta is done with selfies already,” wrote Iqra on her latest post, in which Kabir is looking away from the camera.

Photo: Instagram/Kabir Hussain

Kabir Hussain is Iqra and Yasir’s first child. They announced his birth in July last year.

