Entertainment

Indian singer Daler Mehndi heaps praise on Naseebo Lal

Dedicates a video to Naseebo on Instagram

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 21, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Jan 21, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: File

Naseebo Lal is winning praise for her soulful duet with Abida Parveen not only in Pakistan but across the border as well.

Last week, Naseebo Lal and Abida Parveen opened Coke Studio 14 with Tu Jhoom, which became an instant hit and has since crossed 10 million views on YouTube. Electropop artist Abdullah Siddiqui, associate producer on Coke Studio 14, called Tu Jhoom a “perfect blend of traditional sounds”.

Tu Jhoom was Naseebo Lal’s first duet with Abida Parveen who, in her latest interview, revealed that she had advised producer Xulfi to work more with Naseebo after she collaborated with him on PSL6 anthem Groove Mera last year.

Tu Jhoom received widespread attention not only for its soulful composition and unusual pairing, but for Naseebo being taken on by a big music platform as well. Many people remarked that Naseebo is finally getting the recognition she deserves despite being in the music scene for years. 

Mahira Khan, Osman Khalid Butt, Amar Khan were among the many celebrities who lauded Naseebo Lal and Abida Parveen. The latest name to heap praise on Naseebo, however, is Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi, who has dedicated an entire video to Naseebo on Instagram.

“Today I want to tell you that Naseebo Lal has made a name for herself in India and everywhere in the world where people love music,” says Daler. “Whoever is watching me send lots of blessings to Naseebo Lal ji.”

He requested Naseebo to keep delighting music lovers with her music.

Daler Mehndi is one of the most successful Punjabi singers from India. He is credited with bringing Bhangra into mainstream music and launching albums that broke sales records in India. 

MOST READ
Snippets leaked from 'PSL7 anthem' featuring Atif Aslam, Aima Baig
Ranveer Singh calls Sania Mirza 'queen' after she quits tennis
Coke Studio's B-Pop track Kana Yaari has social media grooving
Abida Parveen shares how Tu Jhoom with Naseebo Lal happened
Sharmila Faruqui registers complaint against Nadia Khan
Yasir Hussain announces new release date for Javed Iqbal film
11 Pakistani films to be screened at Dubai Expo
Indian singer Daler Mehndi heaps praise on Naseebo Lal
Did Maryam Nawaz gift Junaid Rs140m Mercedes at wedding?
 
 
 
 
 
