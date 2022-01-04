Tuesday, January 4, 2022  | 30 Jamadilawal, 1443
HOME > Entertainment

Indian app auctions Muslim women like Malala online

Bollywood stars outraged at bizarre harassment campaign

Posted: Jan 4, 2022
Last Updated: 3 hours ago

The Indian police have launched an investigation into an app that listed more than 100 Muslim women for auction, according to reports by international media.

The app called Bulli Bai was subsequently taken down but it sent across a wave of anger and alarm. A large number of women, especially Muslim, spoke out on social media against the bizarre trolling campaign. 

The listings included Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai and award-winning Bollywood actor Shabana Azmi.

This is the second time in less than a year that Muslim women have been advertised online for sale. Six months ago, a similar mock app Sulli Deals had posted photos of more than 80 Muslim women, including notable journalists, writers and influencers.   

The reports suggest that the app was created to harass Muslim women and had no practical use. 

Journalist Ismat Ara was the first to register a complaint against Bulli Bai. She shared a screenshot of her own profile on the app that was sent to her by a friend.

Several Bollywood celebrities have voiced their anger and disgust at the fake auction.  

“At that point where we’ve to remind ourselves that it’s not okay to SELL MUSLIM WOMEN ONLINE!” tweeted Swara Bhaskar. “Remind ourselves that it’s not kosher to rally & call for genocide! That it’s not okay to disrupt people’s prayers. This is happening in our name, in the name of our Gods. It’s on us!”

Farhan Akhtar termed the auction a “grostesque act” and called for strict action against the perpetrators.

Richa Chadha extended support to Ismat and expressed solidarity with her.

The app and the website were created on GitHub, which is a US coding platform.

