HOME > Entertainment

Imran Abbas snubs people questioning Ahad’s absence at Saboor’s wedding

He had a Q&A on Instagram after a long time

Posted: Jan 12, 2022
Posted: Jan 12, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: File

Imran Abbas had a Q&A with his followers after a long time and he tried his best not to leave any questions out.

Imran’s fans were delighted when he started taking questions as he had been keeping a low profile since his mother’s death last month. He politely declined a request for his mother’s photo, saying that she observed purdah and that there are no photos of her on the internet. The images on YouTube are fake, he added.

Photo: Instagram/Imran Abbas

Sajal Ali’s sister and actor Saboor was married to Ali Ansari last week. After Sajal’s husband Ahad Raza Mir wasn’t spotted at any of the events, some people started speculating that all was not well between the couple. When Imran was asked about the same, he gave a befitting response.

“Do you wonder why you don’t mind your own business?” Imran retorted. “You will do well if you start thinking about your life as much as you do about the others’.”

Photo: Instagram/Imran Abbas

If you have subscribed to Imran Abbas on Snapchat, unsubscribe that impostor right away.

Photo: Instagram/Imran Abbas

And don’t ask Imran these questions unless you want to annoy him.

Photo: Instagram/Imran Abbas

