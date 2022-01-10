Humayun Saeed reportedly starring in Netflix’s The Crown

Humayun Saeed has reportedly been roped in for the fifth season of the hit Netflix original The Crown.

Last week, rumours started to swirl on social media that Fawad Khan would be starring in The Crown to play Dr Hasnat Khan, a British-Pakistani heart surgeon who was claimed to be Princess Diana’s companion by international media.

On Sunday, however, publications such as Variety confirmed that it was Humayun Saeed who has been finalised for the role. Humayun hasn’t given comment on the reports yet, but Mahira Khan’s tweet shows that they may be true.

“Finally it’s out!” she wrote. “So proud, so excited! What a show! What a star!”

Finaaaallly it’s out!!!! So proud! So excited!!! MashAllah mashAllah 🥳✨💫 🧿🤲🏼♥️ What a show! What a star 🙂 @iamhumayunsaeed @TheCrownNetflix — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) January 9, 2022

Several others, including journalist Hasan Zaidi, have confirmed that Humayun is indeed joining the cast of The Crown to play Dr Hasnat. He will be the first Pakistani artist to be cast in a Netflix original.

BIG BREAKING: Can confirm that the next season of Netflix’s The Crown @TheCrownNetflix will also star our very own @iamhumayunsaeed. He will be playing surgeon Dr Hasnat Ahmed, Lady Diana’s alleged ‘true love’ who she apparently called “Mr Wonderful.” pic.twitter.com/ChrsVqnCcK — Hasan Zaidi (@hyzaidi) January 9, 2022

Breaking and HUGE: Humayun Saeed becomes first Pakistani actor to be cast in a Netflix original. Will be seen as Dr Hasnat in The Crown. Congratulations to him and to us!!! Whoaaaaaaaaaa!!!!!! #TheCrown @TheCrownNetflix @iamhumayunsaeed @netflix pic.twitter.com/lUZZvDsyjC — Hassan Choudary (@hassanchoudary) January 9, 2022

In 2004, Dr Hasnat recorded a statement which was later submitted in 2008 to an investigation into Diana’s death. He admitted that he had been in a relationship with the late princess from 1995 to 1997 and the two parted ways after Diana met Dodi Fayed at a holiday. Diana reportedly called Hasnat “Mr Wonderful”.

The Crown is a highly popular series that revolves around the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II. The late Princess Diana’s marriage to Prince Charles was covered in the fourth season and the series is expected to conclude with the fifth one.

Emma Corrin has received widespread acclaim for playing Diana on The Crown. The series has been a big hit and bagged a bunch of awards, including the Primetime Emmys.

It is one of the most expensive projects with a reported budget of $260 million spanning over four seasons. Some publications claim each episode in the series costs nearly $13 million.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and watch live on YouTube

