Monday, January 10, 2022  | 6 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Humayun Saeed reportedly starring in Netflix’s The Crown

He’ll be the first Pakistani to join a Netflix original

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 10, 2022 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 10, 2022 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago

Photo: File

Humayun Saeed has reportedly been roped in for the fifth season of the hit Netflix original The Crown.

Last week, rumours started to swirl on social media that Fawad Khan would be starring in The Crown to play Dr Hasnat Khan, a British-Pakistani heart surgeon who was claimed to be Princess Diana’s companion by international media.

On Sunday, however, publications such as Variety confirmed that it was Humayun Saeed who has been finalised for the role. Humayun hasn’t given comment on the reports yet, but Mahira Khan’s tweet shows that they may be true.

“Finally it’s out!” she wrote. “So proud, so excited! What a show! What a star!”

Several others, including journalist Hasan Zaidi, have confirmed that Humayun is indeed joining the cast of The Crown to play Dr Hasnat. He will be the first Pakistani artist to be cast in a Netflix original.

In 2004, Dr Hasnat recorded a statement which was later submitted in 2008 to an investigation into Diana’s death. He admitted that he had been in a relationship with the late princess from 1995 to 1997 and the two parted ways after Diana met Dodi Fayed at a holiday. Diana reportedly called Hasnat “Mr Wonderful”. 

The Crown is a highly popular series that revolves around the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II. The late Princess Diana’s marriage to Prince Charles was covered in the fourth season and the series is expected to conclude with the fifth one.

Emma Corrin has received widespread acclaim for playing Diana on The Crown. The series has been a big hit and bagged a bunch of awards, including the Primetime Emmys.

It is one of the most expensive projects with a reported budget of $260 million spanning over four seasons. Some publications claim each episode in the series costs nearly $13 million.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitterInstagram and watch live on YouTube

FaceBook WhatsApp
humayun saeed The Crown
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
humayun saeed the crown, humayun saeed netflix
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Humayun Saeed reportedly starring in Netflix’s The Crown
Humayun Saeed reportedly starring in Netflix’s The Crown
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.