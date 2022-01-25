Tuesday, January 25, 2022  | 21 Jamadilakhir, 1443
HOME > Entertainment

Humaima Malick upset with bloggers ‘marrying her off’

Actor has shared an indignant post

Posted: Jan 25, 2022
Posted: Jan 25, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Instagram/Humaima Malick

Humaima Malick is done with “sick” bloggers marrying her off online every other month.

There are many celebrities who have been married off to one another on several dodgy YouTube channels. One such imaginary wedding took place in May 2020.

Imran Abbas and Ushna Shah had hardly started entertaining followers with a rather photoshopped wedding when they were divorced unawares. The two shared the screenshots on Instagram and joked they got married in such haste they didn’t even have time to inform each other.

The latest star to respond to misleading reports (and she is not amused at all) is Humaima Malick, who has set the record straight on her wedding once and for all.

“My salaam to all bloggers and media houses who pull in viewers to their pages through yellow journalism,” wrote Humaima. “Every other month I am married off to someone and it becomes a cause of embarrassment for me and my family.”

Humaima lamented that because of some random bloggers, celebrities can’t even post a picture with those they respect as they will end up in claims that they got married.

“It’s so sad,” she said. “Whenever I decide to marry I will definitely inform you all and share this good news from my own page.”

She requested people not to pay heed to misleading reports about her.

 
 
 

In November, Humaima was hospitalised in Turkey with a ruptured appendix. She was in Istanbul to attend the International Pakistan Prestige Awards (IPPA).

