HOME > Entertainment

Hira Mani shares ‘filmy’ photo after testing coronavirus positive

Requests fans to follow the guidelines

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 19, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jan 19, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Instagram/Hira Mani

Hira Mani has tested positive for the coronavirus and she wants everyone to keep their masks on and follow the guidelines.  

Earlier this week, Bushra Ansari announced that she couldn’t attend the wedding of Rubina Ashraf’s daughter because she is recovering from the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Bushra requested everyone to follow the guidelines and take care of their loved ones.

Before Bushra, Mahira had tested positive for Omicron, but she didn’t share it with her followers until she had recovered. Mahira announced her recovery with a new haircut. This was the second time that she contracted the coronavirus.

The latest celebrity to test positive is Hira Mani.

“So guys I’m Covid positive,” Hira wrote. She requested followers to keep her in their prayers and look after their children.

Hira ended her post by saying, “Ek filmy tasveer to banti thi (There had to be a filmy photo).”

On Tuesday, 5,034 new cases and 10 deaths were registered, according to the National Command and Operation Centre. The health experts have advised people to keep their masks on at all times and get vaccinated.

Those above 18 years can now get their booster dose from any vaccination centre across Pakistan. They will not be charged for the booster shots.

Coronavirus Hira Mani
 
