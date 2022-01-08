Hira Mani promises something exciting after ‘huge’ singing success

Hira Mani has a lot happening other than acting these days.

Hira left her fans in awe of her singing when she appeared in the first season of Kashmir Beats. The show was released in January last year and featured performances by several celebrities, including Kinza Hashmi, Zara Noor Abbas and Ahsan Khan.

Hira Mani’s song Sawaari, however, stood out and introduced her fans to her singing skills. Besides being one of the most popular actors, Hira is now an established singer too who has been rocking the stage at concerts since her musical debut.

Hira expressed gratitude to her fans after Sawaari crossed over 16 millions views on YouTube this week. She has called the overwhelming response “unbelievable and huge” and promised something exciting coming up as well.

“The first official song of my life and that too such a hit,” wrote Hira. “It’s all because of my fans, they love me so much, and 16 million is a huge deal for me.”

She told her followers to hold their breath as the second season of Kashmir Beats will be announced soon.

Hira Mani has over six million followers on Instagram. She has appeared in several dramas, but is best known for playing the lead in Do Bol, Ghalati and Kashaf.

