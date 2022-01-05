Hiba Bukhari shares photos from her ‘real mayun’

Hiba Bukhari has a message for you if you thought all those photos floating around online were from her mayun and mehndi.

Last month, Hiba made her relationship with actor Arez Ahmed public by dedicating a post to him on Instagram.

“I still remember how uncomfortable I was holding your hand in Bholi Bano, and now I feel the safest in your hands,” wrote Hiba, sharing a hand-in-hand photo with Arez. “I tried to stay away and not fall for you but gladly I did… This is to announce that in this bustling world YOU are MINE.”

Soon after the post went viral, photos of Hiba from her shoots started circulating on social media and many of her fans thought she had already begun her wedding festivities.

Hiba has, however, confirmed that the celebrations began this week, sharing photos from what she called her “real mayun”.

Congratulations are pouring in for the couple from both their fans and celebrities.

