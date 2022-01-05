Wednesday, January 5, 2022  | 31 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Hiba Bukhari shares photos from her ‘real mayun’

She is tying the knot with Arez Ahmed

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 5, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 5, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Instagram/Hiba Bukhari

Listen to the story
Hiba Bukhari has a message for you if you thought all those photos floating around online were from her mayun and mehndi. Last month, Hiba made her relationship with actor Arez Ahmed public by dedicating a post to him on Instagram.  “I still remember how uncomfortable I was holding your hand in Bholi Bano, and now I feel the safest in your hands,” wrote Hiba, sharing a hand-in-hand photo with Arez. “I tried to stay away and not fall for you but gladly I did… This is to announce that in this bustling world YOU are MINE.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hiba Qadir (@ihibaqadir) Soon after the post went viral, photos of Hiba from her shoots started circulating on social media and many of her fans thought she had already begun her wedding festivities. Hiba has, however, confirmed that the celebrations began this week, sharing photos from what she called her “real mayun”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hiba Qadir (@ihibaqadir) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arez Ahmed (@imarezahmed) Congratulations are pouring in for the couple from both their fans and celebrities. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and watch live on YouTube.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Hiba Bukhari has a message for you if you thought all those photos floating around online were from her mayun and mehndi.

Last month, Hiba made her relationship with actor Arez Ahmed public by dedicating a post to him on Instagram. 

“I still remember how uncomfortable I was holding your hand in Bholi Bano, and now I feel the safest in your hands,” wrote Hiba, sharing a hand-in-hand photo with Arez. “I tried to stay away and not fall for you but gladly I did… This is to announce that in this bustling world YOU are MINE.”

Soon after the post went viral, photos of Hiba from her shoots started circulating on social media and many of her fans thought she had already begun her wedding festivities.

Hiba has, however, confirmed that the celebrations began this week, sharing photos from what she called her “real mayun”.

Congratulations are pouring in for the couple from both their fans and celebrities.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitterInstagram and watch live on YouTube.

 
Arez Ahmed Hiba Bukhari
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
hiba bukhari, arez ahmed, wedding
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sania Mirza responds to Shoaib calling her ‘pretty annoying’
Sania Mirza responds to Shoaib calling her ‘pretty annoying’
Indian app auctions Muslim women like Malala online
Indian app auctions Muslim women like Malala online
AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija announces engagement
AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija announces engagement
Alizeh Shah’s lookalike will make your jaw drop
Alizeh Shah’s lookalike will make your jaw drop
Atif Aslam, Hania Aamir’s Sang-e-Mah to premiere in cinemas
Atif Aslam, Hania Aamir’s Sang-e-Mah to premiere in cinemas
Parey Hut Love wins big at international film festival
Parey Hut Love wins big at international film festival
Hiba Bukhari shares photos from her ‘real mayun’
Hiba Bukhari shares photos from her ‘real mayun’
Emma Watson’s pro-Palestinian post irks Israel envoys
Emma Watson’s pro-Palestinian post irks Israel envoys
Here’s a secret about Deepika Padukone’s wedding
Here’s a secret about Deepika Padukone’s wedding
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.