Hiba Bukhari marries Arez Ahmed in intimate ceremony

Hiba Bukhari has tied the knot with Arez Ahmed in an intimate nikkah a month after making her relationship with him public on Instagram.

Hiba and Arez kicked off their wedding festivities earlier this week with a colouful mayun. She shared photos from the event and clarified that this was her “real mayun” and that the pictures circulating on social media last month were not from her wedding.

“This one is for all the fans who were celebrating my mehndi and mayun on Instagram,” she wrote. “But this picture is from my real mayun.” Congratulations and well wishes started pouring soon after the photos were uploaded and many celebrities, including Sanam Baloch, wished the couple luck.

Hiba and Arez’s nikkah was a private affair. Both have shared photos from the event on Instagram with words of affection and gratitude for each other.

Zoya Nasir was among the many to congratulate the couple.

Hiba Bukhari has starred in a number of dramas but she is best known for starring opposite Danish Taimoor in Deewangi, which aired last year. She and Arez starred together for the first time in Bholi Bano.

