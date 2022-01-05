Here’s a secret about Deepika Padukone’s wedding

Deepika Padukone is celebrating her birthday today and here’s something about her wedding with Ranveer Singh that you might not know.

Deepika is one of Bollywood’s highest-paid and most successful performers. She entered the film industry with Farah Khan’s blockbuster Om Shanti Om in 2007, starring in a dual role opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

She has since played a range of roles and expanded herself professionally by featuring in the Hollywood film xXx: Return of Xander Cage in 2017. Vin Diesel and Nina Dobrev were part of the film’s ensemble cast.

Deepika’s fans are celebrating her birthday by uploading her unseen photos, revisiting her best performances, gushing over her gorgeous shoots, and sharing bits about her personal and professional life that not many people know about.

Deepika is married to Ranveer Singh and the two are among the super couples of Bollywood. They started seeing each other in 2012 while shooting for Goliyon ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela and eventually tied the knot in 2018.

But according to Deepika, she and Ranveer were engaged secretly four years before marrying. Their destination wedding in Italy was one of the most expensive celebrity affairs in India.

Deepika will be seen next in Gehraiyaan, which stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She is shooting for Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan and will star in Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan as well.

