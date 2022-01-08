Saturday, January 8, 2022  | 4 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Hania Aamir, Atif Aslam, Kubra Khan dazzle at Sang-e-Mah premiere

Its first episode was aired in cinemas

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 8, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 8, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Twitter

The highly anticipated drama serial Sang-e-Mah had a grand premiere at cinemas in Karachi on Friday.

Sang-e-Mah features an ensemble cast of Atif Aslam, Hania Aamir, Kubra Khan, Sania Saeed, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Nauman Ijaz and his son Zaviyar Ijaz. It marked Atif’s television debut and return to acting after 11 years. He was last seen in Shoaib Mansoor’s social drama film Bol in 2011.

HUM TV announced earlier this week that the first episode of Sang-e-Mah would premiere in cinemas on Friday, January 7. But a day later, the date was pushed back to Saturday, January 8, 2021.

Sang-e-Mah is the sequel to Sang-e-Mar Mar, which received several accolades at the 5th HUM Awards in 2017. The serial, starring Kubra, Mikaal and Nauman, told the story of a family in the tribal areas that places their strict customs and values before everything.

The dazzling premiere of Sang-e-Mah was attended by Atif, Hania, Kubra, among other cast members. Before its first episode, Parizaad‘s OST played on the screen and an announcement was made about the cinematic airing of its final episode.

Here are some of the photos and videos from the event.

Sang-e-Mah will premiere on HUM TV on January 9, 2022.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitterInstagram and watch live on YouTube

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi Sang-e-Mah
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
sang-e-mah, karachi premiere
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Iqra Aziz’s son Kabir is ‘done with selfies’
Iqra Aziz’s son Kabir is ‘done with selfies’
Aamir Liaquat hospitalised but performing to Tip Tip Barsa Pani?
Aamir Liaquat hospitalised but performing to Tip Tip Barsa Pani?
Just married! Saboor Aly ties the knot with Ali Ansari
Just married! Saboor Aly ties the knot with Ali Ansari
Urwa, Zara can’t decide what to eat at Saboor’s nikkah
Urwa, Zara can’t decide what to eat at Saboor’s nikkah
Dananeer shares BTS from last day at Sinf-e-Aahan shoot
Dananeer shares BTS from last day at Sinf-e-Aahan shoot
Hira Mani promises something exciting after ‘huge’ singing success
Hira Mani promises something exciting after ‘huge’ singing success
Hania Aamir, Atif Aslam, Kubra Khan dazzle at Sang-e-Mah premiere
Hania Aamir, Atif Aslam, Kubra Khan dazzle at Sang-e-Mah premiere
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.