Hania Aamir, Atif Aslam, Kubra Khan dazzle at Sang-e-Mah premiere

The highly anticipated drama serial Sang-e-Mah had a grand premiere at cinemas in Karachi on Friday.

Sang-e-Mah features an ensemble cast of Atif Aslam, Hania Aamir, Kubra Khan, Sania Saeed, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Nauman Ijaz and his son Zaviyar Ijaz. It marked Atif’s television debut and return to acting after 11 years. He was last seen in Shoaib Mansoor’s social drama film Bol in 2011.

HUM TV announced earlier this week that the first episode of Sang-e-Mah would premiere in cinemas on Friday, January 7. But a day later, the date was pushed back to Saturday, January 8, 2021.

Sang-e-Mah is the sequel to Sang-e-Mar Mar, which received several accolades at the 5th HUM Awards in 2017. The serial, starring Kubra, Mikaal and Nauman, told the story of a family in the tribal areas that places their strict customs and values before everything.

The dazzling premiere of Sang-e-Mah was attended by Atif, Hania, Kubra, among other cast members. Before its first episode, Parizaad‘s OST played on the screen and an announcement was made about the cinematic airing of its final episode.

Here are some of the photos and videos from the event.

Sang-e-Mah will premiere on HUM TV on January 9, 2022.

