FBR freezes Aima Baig’s bank accounts over ‘unpaid taxes’

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Federal Board of Revenue has frozen Aima Baig’s bank accounts days after issuing her a notice over what it said was unpaid income tax.

Aima allegedly owes Rs85 million in taxes. She was issued a notice on January 13, 2022.

But on Wednesday, the FBR was in for a surprise when it attempted a recovery. The singer had withdrawn Rs25 million before her accounts were frozen.

According to reports, the FBR is now preparing to confiscate Aima’s cars.

Aima Baig is one of the most popular singers in Pakistan. She rose to fame with her debut song Kalabaaz Dil for Lahore se Aagey (starring Saba Qamar and Yasir Hussain) in 2016.

She then went on to sing OSTs for several popular dramas, including Do Bol. Her duet Item Number with Ali Zafar for the 2018 film Teefa in Trouble brought her further recognition.

Aima is set to sing the official anthem with Atif Aslam for the forthcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League. She lent her voice to the 2020 PSL song Groove Mera as well. The anthem featured Naseebo Lal and Young Stunners.

Aima has performed on Coke Studio too.

Report by Mohammad Luqman from Lahore

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and watch live on YouTube



