Friday, January 14, 2022  | 10 Jamadilakhir, 1443
HOME > Entertainment

Fans ‘super excited’ for Atif Aslam, Aima Baig’s PSL anthem

It will be out next week

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 14, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Posted: Jan 14, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo: File

Social media erupted in excitement after reports of Atif Aslam being roped in to sing the PSL7 anthem were confirmed by the Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday.

A number of photos and videos had been floating online for months with captions claiming Atif would sing the song, but there was no response from either the PCB or Atif himself.

Now that the PCB has finally confirmed it, Atif’s fans have placed high expectations on the upcoming edition’s anthem. But Atif is not the only reason for the hype around the song, fans are celebrating Aima Baig’s collaboration with the PSL too. 

“The theme of the song is inspirational and motivational with the lyrics and music aimed at uplifting the mood of the fans and the nation as the world is passing through tough and testing times due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” states a press release.

It will be Atif’s first and Aima’s second PSL anthem after last year’s Groove Mera, which featured Naseebo Lal and Young Stunners. 

The song is being produced by Abdullah Siddiqui, who is on the list of artists for this year’s edition of Coke Studio as well.

“Getting to produce this anthem is a dream for any musician,” Abdullah said. “Both Atif Aslam and Aima Baig are undeniably the best and working with them has been a privilege. I’m very excited for fans to hear what we have come up with.”

The 2021 anthem Groove Mera received generally mixed reviews from fans but was lauded by most celebrities. Shoaib Akhtar, however, had caused a stir online after he called it the “worst PSL anthem ever”.

The seventh season of the PSL is set to begin on January 27, 2022.

