Ertugrul star Ayberk Pekcan passes away

Ayberk Pekcan, Turkish actor best known for playing Artuk Bey on Dirilis: Ertugrul, has passed away.

Ayberk was 51 years old. He had been suffering from lung cancer, according to reports by Turkish media.

Ayberk’s role of soldier Artuk Bey, lead character Ertugrul Bey’s loyal companion, was quite popular. Ayberk had a government job before pursuing acting and it was with Ertugrul that he became a household name not only in Turkey, but worldwide, including in Pakistan.

Last year, Artuk visited Pakistan and met many notable names from politics and entertainment.

Dirilis: Ertugrul, comprising 179 episodes, was dubbed in Urdu and aired on PTV in 2020 on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The series is based on Ertugrul, father of Osman I, who founded the Ottoman Empire. It instantly became a massive hit and its characters became household names in Pakistan. The series has attracted millions of views on YouTube.

