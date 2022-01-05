Wednesday, January 5, 2022  | 31 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Emma Watson’s pro-Palestinian post irks Israel envoys

Israeli ambassador accuses British actor for anti-Semitism

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 5, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 5, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: AFP

British actor Emma Watson has expressed solidarity with Palestinians for facing Israel’s aggression last year and it has irked many Israeli officials.

The Harry Potter star posted a picture on Monday from a pro-Palestinian rally with the phrase “Solidarity is a verb”.

The post was originally shared by a page Bad Activism Collective in May last year.

According to the Gaza health ministry, Israeli strikes on Gaza killed 232 Palestinians, including 65 children, as well as fighters, and wounded another 1,900 last year.

The 11-day war had claimed 12 lives in Israel, including two children and an Israeli soldier. One Indian and two Thai nationals were also among those killed.

The support for Palestinians by the British actor has drawn strong criticism from many top Israeli officials and she has been accused of being anti-Semite.

Israel’s ambassador to United Nations Gilad Erdan criticized Emma for showing support.

“Fiction may work in Harry Potter but it does not work in reality,” he tweeted. “If it did, the magic used in the wizarding world could eliminate the evils of Hamas (which oppresses women and seeks the annihilation of Israel) and the PA (which supports terror). I would be in favor of that!” he said.

Ambassador Danny Dannon labeled Emma for being an anti-Semite. Many users questioned the ambassador for using strong words against the British actor.

“Equating support for Palestinians to anti-Semitism presumes that repression of the Palestinian people is an inherently Jewish quality, which is the real anti-Semitic sentiment here,” one of the users replied.

Earlier, American model Bella Hadid has also expressed solidarity with Palestinians as she attended a protest in the US.

She said that “it feels whole” to be around in one place.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitterInstagram and watch live on YouTube.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Emma Watson Palestine
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Emma Watson’s pro-Palestine post irks Israeli envoys, emma watson palestine post
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sania Mirza responds to Shoaib calling her ‘pretty annoying’
Sania Mirza responds to Shoaib calling her ‘pretty annoying’
Indian app auctions Muslim women like Malala online
Indian app auctions Muslim women like Malala online
AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija announces engagement
AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija announces engagement
Alizeh Shah’s lookalike will make your jaw drop
Alizeh Shah’s lookalike will make your jaw drop
Atif Aslam, Hania Aamir’s Sang-e-Mah to premiere in cinemas
Atif Aslam, Hania Aamir’s Sang-e-Mah to premiere in cinemas
Parey Hut Love wins big at international film festival
Parey Hut Love wins big at international film festival
Hiba Bukhari shares photos from her ‘real mayun’
Hiba Bukhari shares photos from her ‘real mayun’
Emma Watson’s pro-Palestinian post irks Israel envoys
Emma Watson’s pro-Palestinian post irks Israel envoys
Here’s a secret about Deepika Padukone’s wedding
Here’s a secret about Deepika Padukone’s wedding
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.