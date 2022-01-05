Emma Watson’s pro-Palestinian post irks Israel envoys

British actor Emma Watson has expressed solidarity with Palestinians for facing Israel’s aggression last year and it has irked many Israeli officials.

The Harry Potter star posted a picture on Monday from a pro-Palestinian rally with the phrase “Solidarity is a verb”.

The post was originally shared by a page Bad Activism Collective in May last year.

According to the Gaza health ministry, Israeli strikes on Gaza killed 232 Palestinians, including 65 children, as well as fighters, and wounded another 1,900 last year.

The 11-day war had claimed 12 lives in Israel, including two children and an Israeli soldier. One Indian and two Thai nationals were also among those killed.

The support for Palestinians by the British actor has drawn strong criticism from many top Israeli officials and she has been accused of being anti-Semite.

Israel’s ambassador to United Nations Gilad Erdan criticized Emma for showing support.

“Fiction may work in Harry Potter but it does not work in reality,” he tweeted. “If it did, the magic used in the wizarding world could eliminate the evils of Hamas (which oppresses women and seeks the annihilation of Israel) and the PA (which supports terror). I would be in favor of that!” he said.

Fiction may work in Harry Potter but it does not work in reality. If it did, the magic used in the wizarding world could eliminate the evils of Hamas (which oppresses women & seeks the annihilation of Israel) and the PA (which supports terror). I would be in favor of that! pic.twitter.com/u1TrP3sqSS — Ambassador Gilad Erdan גלעד ארדן (@giladerdan1) January 3, 2022

Ambassador Danny Dannon labeled Emma for being an anti-Semite. Many users questioned the ambassador for using strong words against the British actor.

Equating support for Palestinians to antisemitism presumes that repression of the Palestinian people is an inherently Jewish quality, which is the real antisemitic sentiment here. — Jonathan Kennedy (@getradified) January 3, 2022

“Equating support for Palestinians to anti-Semitism presumes that repression of the Palestinian people is an inherently Jewish quality, which is the real anti-Semitic sentiment here,” one of the users replied.

Earlier, American model Bella Hadid has also expressed solidarity with Palestinians as she attended a protest in the US.

She said that “it feels whole” to be around in one place.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and watch live on YouTube.