HOME > Entertainment

Did Maryam Nawaz gift Junaid Rs140m Mercedes at wedding?

PML-N leader has responded to the reports

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 21, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jan 21, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: File

Reports were swirling on social media of Maryam Nawaz having gifted her son Junaid a Mercedes model worth Rs140 million and the PML-N leader has finally taken them up on Twitter. 

Junaid Safdar’s valima was held last month in Lahore. His elaborate nikkah to Ayesha Saif Khan had taken place at London’s most expensive hotel The Lanesborough in August and stayed in the news for weeks. A few days later, Junaid confirmed that his valima would be held in Lahore by dropping the invite on Instagram. 

Junaid’s was one of the biggest weddings of 2021 in Pakistan, alongside those of Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, Minal Khan, and Usman Mukhtar. His family had a series of events lined up for him, including several musical gatherings, mehndi, and baraat.

The highlights from the celebrations included Maryam Nawaz’s choice of outfits, which had everyone talking soon after photos and videos from the festivities made it to social media. The singing sensations in the Sharif family received widespread attention too.

Recently, reports were doing the rounds that Maryam had gifted Junaid an expensive Mercedes as a wedding gift and it wasn’t long before Maryam came forth with her clarification.

“The blatant lie is all over social media,” she tweeted, with a couple of screenshots. “It is disappointing how reputed accounts propagate fake news without verification.”

The videos of Junaid Safdar’s wedding were released last week.

