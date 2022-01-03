Deluge of crazy memes from Adnan Siddiqui’s ‘selfie on fire’

Adnan Siddiqui just marked the first and foremost spot for himself on 2022’s meme calendar.

The actor was spotted at the destruction ceremony of confiscated goods organised by the Customs (Enforcement) Karachi over the weekend. Adnan was not only filmed smashing liquor bottles, but he took a selfie against the backdrop of drugs on fire too.

And it this selfie that has brought out the best in content creators. Adnan instantly became a top trend on Twitter as the memes created using his iconic photo are just too hard to resist.

Iss picture py kafi memes fit ho rahi ha 😂😂#AdnanSiddiqui pic.twitter.com/BS6ymCYUeg — Cheeku😘 (@RashK44) January 2, 2022

Remember this kid? This is him now. Feel old yet?#AdnanSiddiqui pic.twitter.com/VRF7iBgA0R — Syed Zain Raza (@MrSyedZainRaza) January 2, 2022

MERAY PASS TUM HO in a nutshell #AdnanSiddiqui pic.twitter.com/eserNpHNiI — AQiB Majeed (@abcdefuck0of) January 2, 2022

I try this for the first time#AdnanSiddiqui

Adnan Siddiqui pic.twitter.com/OkJru0WVn9 — Noman Akram (@M_NomanAkram) January 2, 2022

Do let us know which meme is your favourite. Or did you create one of your own?

