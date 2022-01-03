Monday, January 3, 2022  | 29 Jamadilawal, 1443
Entertainment

Deluge of crazy memes from Adnan Siddiqui’s ‘selfie on fire’

He has secured the first spot on 2022's meme calendar

Posted: Jan 3, 2022
Posted: Jan 3, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Twitter

Adnan Siddiqui just marked the first and foremost spot for himself on 2022’s meme calendar.

The actor was spotted at the destruction ceremony of confiscated goods organised by the Customs (Enforcement) Karachi over the weekend. Adnan was not only filmed smashing liquor bottles, but he took a selfie against the backdrop of drugs on fire too.

And it this selfie that has brought out the best in content creators. Adnan instantly became a top trend on Twitter as the memes created using his iconic photo are just too hard to resist.

Do let us know which meme is your favourite. Or did you create one of your own?

Adnan Siddiqui drugs
 
