Deluge of crazy memes from Adnan Siddiqui’s ‘selfie on fire’

He has secured the first spot on 2022's meme calendar
Adnan Siddiqui just marked the first and foremost spot for himself on 2022’s meme calendar.
The actor was spotted at the destruction ceremony of confiscated goods organised by the Customs (Enforcement) Karachi over the weekend. Adnan was not only filmed smashing liquor bottles, but he took a selfie against the backdrop of drugs on fire too.
And it this selfie that has brought out the best in content creators. Adnan instantly became a top trend on Twitter as the memes created using his iconic photo are just too hard to resist.
Relatable 🙂😂#AdnanSiddiqui pic.twitter.com/hPQhEabfsZ
— Hnslòó_Yar (@Hnslo_Yar) January 2, 2022
Update 😂#AdnanSiddiqui pic.twitter.com/dpp1UdzD1c
— SOOفIA NOOR: (@Capricorn_18_1) January 2, 2022
Iss picture py kafi memes fit ho rahi ha 😂😂#AdnanSiddiqui pic.twitter.com/BS6ymCYUeg
— Cheeku😘 (@RashK44) January 2, 2022
Remember this kid? This is him now. Feel old yet?#AdnanSiddiqui pic.twitter.com/VRF7iBgA0R
— Syed Zain Raza (@MrSyedZainRaza) January 2, 2022
MERAY PASS TUM HO in a nutshell #AdnanSiddiqui pic.twitter.com/eserNpHNiI
— AQiB Majeed (@abcdefuck0of) January 2, 2022
I try this for the first time#AdnanSiddiqui
Adnan Siddiqui pic.twitter.com/OkJru0WVn9
— Noman Akram (@M_NomanAkram) January 2, 2022
Any Phadda Exists in Home😂 #AdnanSiddiqui pic.twitter.com/WtZIH367vL
— Hnslòó_Yar (@Hnslo_Yar) January 2, 2022
one from me too.💀#AdnanSiddiqui pic.twitter.com/biQmc6pb9v
— Cringe Poet 💤 (@zeeshannbhattt) January 2, 2022
Do let us know which meme is your favourite. Or did you create one of your own?
Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and watch live on YouTube.