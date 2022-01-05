Danyal Zafar overjoyed after Sushmita Sen vibes to his song

Sushmita Sen just revealed that Danyal Zafar’s Udh Chaliye is her daughter’s favourite song.

Cross-border celebrity engagement is what rekindles our faith that art knows no boundaries and can bring about peace between Pakistan and India. Alka Yagnik, Neha Kakkar, Ekta Kapoor and other Bollywood stars have won praise time and again from this side of the border with their direct engagement with Pakistani artists on social media.

The latest Bollywood name to win hearts is former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen. She uploaded a video of herself with her daughter on a breezy ride enjoying Danyal Zafar’s Udh Chaliye.

“The breeze, the drive, the open skies and Alisah’s favourite song on repeat,” Sushmita wrote. “Thank you, Rohit Bhatkar, for introducing us to this song.”

It wasn’t long before Danyal spotted the post and expressed his joy and excitement at the praise towards his music.

“Couldn’t be happier knowing y’all vibing to the track and it made its way to add such a beautiful experience y’all seem to be having,” Danyal commented. “The drive, the breeze and the open skies! This was exactly what I dreamt for the track to do and you’ve made that dream come true!”

Photo: Instagram/Sushmita Sen

Sushmita was recently seen in the second season of the crime-thriller web series Aarya.

