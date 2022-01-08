Saturday, January 8, 2022  | 4 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Dananeer shares BTS from last day at Sinf-e-Aahan shoot

Kubra Khan gives her a ‘much-needed’ hug

Posted: Jan 8, 2022
Posted: Jan 8, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: HUM TV

Dananeer has shared a glimpse into how she and Kubra Khan wrapped the shoot for drama serial Sinf-e-Aahan.

The ISPR’s Sinf-e-Aahan (Women of Steel) was one of the biggest television projects of 2021. There was a lot of hype around it at the time of its premiere due to reports that it was going to be an all-women sequel to ISPR’s previous cadet college drama Ehd-e-Wafa, which starred Osman Khalid Butt, Wahaj Ali, Ahad Raza Mir and others in the lead.

Sinf-e-Aahan features an ensemble cast of Sajal Ali, Yumna Zaidi, Kubra Khan, Syra Yousuf, Ramsha Khan and Sri Lankan actor Yehali Tashiya Kalidasa. Humayun and his wife Samina are among the four producers on Sinf-e-Aahan.

The serial premiered to an overwhelming response and has since been trending on social media after each episode. It marked Dananeer’s television debut and her role of Syeda Sidra has received praise from viewers.

After Sinf-e-Aahan premiered, some people were more interested in what was happening behind the scenes given the serial’s star cast of top women from entertainment. Sajal and Yumna have treated fans to their photos with Yehali, calling her their “sister”.    

The latest name to drop a photo from the sets is Dananeer, who had tears in her eyes on the last of shoot.

“The Sinf-e-Aahan days were my best days,” Dananeer wrote.

Sinf-e-Aahan is written by Umera Ahmed and airs on HUM TV.

