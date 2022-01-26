Wednesday, January 26, 2022  | 22 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Confessions from Javed Iqbal: Untold Story of a Serial Killer

Film stars Yasir Hussain, Ayesha Omar, Paras Masroor

Posted: Jan 26, 2022
SAMAA | and
Posted: Jan 26, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Filmmaker Abu Aleeha’s highly anticipated film on Pakistan’s notorious serial killer Javed Iqbal is finally hitting the screen this week and here’s everything that went into this ambitious project.

Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer was announced in August 2020. It is based on Javed Iqbal who, in 1999, confessed to have murdered 100 boys in Lahore.

According to director Abu Aleeha, the film will have more to do with Javed’s character, his confessions and interrogation than his gruesome crimes. Therefore, it has been executed with a certain balance of sensitivity and circumspection. Ayesha Omar and Paras Masroor are playing police officers.

The film was previously scheduled for release in December, but due to Hollywood films, including Spider-man: No Way Home, dominating the big screen, the date was revised. On Monday, Javed Iqbal had a star-studded premiere in Karachi. It is slated for release in cinemas on January 28, 2022.

In their latest interview with SAMAA Digital, Yasir Hussain, Ayesha Omar and Paras Masroor opened up on what made them sign up for the film immediately given that it came with a number of challenges and a small production house. They shared how intense and difficult characters such as Javed Iqbal can stay with artists even after the project is done and dusted and how such projects help performers challenge themselves.

