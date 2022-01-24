Coke Studio’s latest is about lovers torn apart by fame

Coke Studio 14 has dropped its third offering featuring Momina Mustehsan and Atif Aslam and the slow jam is all about fame getting in the way of relationships.

Coke Studio 14 premiered with a bang on January 14 and received widespread attention for its unique pairing of Sufi artist Abida Parveen and Punjabi singer Naseebo Lal. Their duet Tu Jhoom had everyone talking and has since crossed 13 million views on YouTube.

Expectations were already high before the premiere, given Xulfi taking the reins of Coke Studio as its producer after Rohail Hyatt stepped down. After Tu Jhoom proved to be a success, a large number of viewers praised Xulfi and his idea of pairing Abida up with Naseebo that brought about a soulful composition.

After Tu Jhoom came the Balochi track Kana Yaari, featuring young artists Kaifi Khalil, rapper Eva B and tambura player Wahab Bugti. Kana Yaari, too, premiered to an overwhelming response. According to associate producer Abdullah Siddiqui, Xulfi wanted Kana Yaari to be a B-Pop (Balochi pop) track that could gain popularity like K-Pop songs do, because why not?

Coke Studio’s latest offering Sajan Das Na, however, breaks the continuity of experiment and freshness that made the first two tracks worth playing on repeat. The decent composition features Atif Aslam and Momina Mustehsan singing as two arguing lovers between whom fame has erected a wall, according to a press release.

Sajan Das Na has received an average response on social media. Some people have really liked Atif and Momina’s collaboration, but others are of the view that the genre doesn’t quite suit either.

just watched #SajanDasNa and idk how to feel about it??? i think i don’t like it but may be it grows on me😕 i don’t think momina and atif’ voices are complimenting eachother but ehh whatever #CokeStudio14 — sabah™ (@judecardan) January 22, 2022

How do you have Atif and Momina in a song and come up with this 😭 Doesn’t suit their voices at all 😭 Chalo gaana to jesa bhi tha but no promotion at all?#CokeStudio14 #SajanDasNa — I want uncut Harry Potter Movies 🇵🇸 🍥 (@harrypotter_pak) January 22, 2022

The fourth song from Coke Studio 14 will be released on January 28, 2022.

