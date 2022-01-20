Coke Studio’s B-Pop track Kana Yaari has social media grooving

Coke Studio 14’s second song featuring Kaifi Khalil, Wahab Bugti and rapper Eva B has everyone grooving to its catchy composition.

Kana Yaari, sung entirely in Balochi, is a fusion of traditional instruments, including the tambura, and modern sounds. Electropop artist Abdullah Siddiqui, associate producer for Coke Studio, has posted the song on Instagram and shared how it came about.

“My favourite moment while working on this song was when Zulfiqar Khan and I were looking through samples and this one honking shehnai sound, for me that was the moment this song fell into place,” wrote Abdullah. “There are little otherworldly textural hits peppered throughout the song like that shehnai; we were basically trying to design a new sonic vocabulary by using local sounds in ways that they’ve never been used in before.”

According to a press release, Kana Yaari “pushes regional representation”. Abdullah said that it was producer Xulfi’s who called the composition a “B-Pop” song.

“It was Xulfi’s thought that there’s no reason a Balochi pop song can’t have the same global appeal as a K-Pop song (he calls it B-Pop),” said Abdullah.

Kana Yaari is receiving an overwhelming response on social media, with many people celebrating the representation of young artists and Balochi music on a platform like Coke Studio. Some listeners commented that they are playing the song on repeat despite not getting a word of it.

In case you missed this master piece! #KanaYaari 😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/vOwLfZxShw — Banari Mengal (@BanariMengal) January 19, 2022

This year’s coke studio is freakingly different, creative, amazing and electrifying. Lyrics, music, composition everything is up to mark.@zulfiqarjkhan is such a maestro, what a production man!!#cokestudio14 #KanaYaari pic.twitter.com/TYfugD2Clu — Maryam (@sbMayahaii) January 20, 2022

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and watch live on YouTube



