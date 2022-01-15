Saturday, January 15, 2022  | 11 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Coke Studio 14 premieres with Abida Parveen, Naseebo Lal

Tu Jhoom is their first duet together

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 15, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jan 15, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Coke Studio

The 14th edition of Coke Studio premiered with a unique pairing of Sufi singer Abida Parveen and Punjabi artist Naseebo Lal and fans are loving it.

The trailer for Season 14 was released on January 9, 2022. This year’s edition features a diverse line-up of both seasoned performers and new young artists such as rappers Young Stunners, Faris Shafi and Hasan Raheem. Grammy-nominated singer Arooj Aftab, set to perform at the forthcoming Coachella, was spotted in the trailer too.

Momina Mustehsan, Meesha Shafi, Abdullah Siddiqui, Quratulain Baloch, Eva B, Talal Qureshi and others are on the list as well. Electropop artist Abdullah Siddiqui has worked as an associate producer on the show.

There had been a lot of hype around Coke Studio 14, especially since Xulfi took over the show as its new producer after Rohail Hyatt stepped down. Rohail had worked on eight seasons between 2008 and 2020. 

Coke Studio Season 14 premiered on Friday with a soulful song titled Tu Jhoom by Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal. Abdullah Siddiqui has called it a “perfect blend of traditional sounds”, according to a press release.

“Xulfi has made a unique song that epitomises the Sufi transitional rhythms,” said Abida Parveen. “I had heard a song that he had worked with Naseebo ji on and told him to work more with her and now we have come together to bring this combined effort.” 

Tu Jhoom has been receiving praise on social media since its premiere and several BTS photos and videos of Abida and Naseebo rehearsing the song are being widely shared online.

The second song will be out on January 21, 2022.

Abida Parveen Coke Studio 14 Naseebo Lal
 
