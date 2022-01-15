Coke Studio 14 premieres with Abida Parveen, Naseebo Lal

Tu Jhoom is their first duet together

The 14th edition of Coke Studio premiered with a unique pairing of Sufi singer Abida Parveen and Punjabi artist Naseebo Lal and fans are loving it.

The trailer for Season 14 was released on January 9, 2022. This year’s edition features a diverse line-up of both seasoned performers and new young artists such as rappers Young Stunners, Faris Shafi and Hasan Raheem. Grammy-nominated singer Arooj Aftab, set to perform at the forthcoming Coachella, was spotted in the trailer too.

Momina Mustehsan, Meesha Shafi, Abdullah Siddiqui, Quratulain Baloch, Eva B, Talal Qureshi and others are on the list as well. Electropop artist Abdullah Siddiqui has worked as an associate producer on the show.

There had been a lot of hype around Coke Studio 14, especially since Xulfi took over the show as its new producer after Rohail Hyatt stepped down. Rohail had worked on eight seasons between 2008 and 2020.

Coke Studio Season 14 premiered on Friday with a soulful song titled Tu Jhoom by Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal. Abdullah Siddiqui has called it a “perfect blend of traditional sounds”, according to a press release.

“Xulfi has made a unique song that epitomises the Sufi transitional rhythms,” said Abida Parveen. “I had heard a song that he had worked with Naseebo ji on and told him to work more with her and now we have come together to bring this combined effort.”

Tu Jhoom has been receiving praise on social media since its premiere and several BTS photos and videos of Abida and Naseebo rehearsing the song are being widely shared online.

Naseebo Lal. Abida Parveen. In the houseeee!! Ufff. Thank you #cokestudio @cokestudio 🙌🏼🇵🇰 — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) January 14, 2022

Finally The Wait is Over Lets Begin Cokestudio14 With The Great Abida Parveen G ( Jhoom❤ ).

CokeStudio Pakistan🇵🇰 at Its Best.#cokestudio14#PSLAnthem #PSL2022 #AtifAslam pic.twitter.com/AFOmMsiHzH — Ammar Skardu (@SkarduAmmar) January 14, 2022

Xulfi was right. I have never imagined Abida Parveen & Naseebo Lal together but they collaborated & its just too good to listen.🔥🔥#TuJhoom | #cokestudio14 pic.twitter.com/o7wT2Gnpla — Marwah Khan (@MarwahKhan64) January 14, 2022

Coke Studio Season 14 takes off with Tu Jhoom feat two vocal powerhouses Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal, pure class!#TuJhoom is such a beautifully written n sung song’ vibing with it !!! 🎶 #cokestudio14pic.twitter.com/97IEdJxvRI — Muhammad Jamlish Roy (@jamlishsays) January 14, 2022

We have so much to learn from the video of Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal. Legends🙌🏻✊🏻 January 15, 2022

The second song will be out on January 21, 2022.

