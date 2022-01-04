Atif Aslam, Hania Aamir’s Sang-e-Mah to premiere in cinemas

The first episode of Atif Aslam’s highly anticipated debut drama Sang-e-Mah will be aired in cinemas, HUM TV has announced.

Sang-e-Mah features Atif, Hania Aamir and Kubra Khan in the lead. The serial is Atif’s return to acting after 11 years. He was last seen opposite Mahira Khan in Shoaib Mansoor’s social drama film Bol, which was released in cinemas in 2011.

Sania Saeed, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Nauman Ijaz and his son Zaviyar Ijaz are part of the cast. Atif Aslam’s first look was released in December and was received well by his fans, who expressed excitement at his venture into drama.

Sang-e-Mah is the sequel to Sang-e-Mar Mar (2016). It starred Kubra, Sania, Naumaan and Mikaal, and received several accolades at the 5th HUM Awards in 2017. The serial revolved around a family in the tribal areas that places their strict customs and values before everything.

There is a lot of hype around Sang-e-Mah for its star cast, budget and setting.

It will premiere in cinemas on January 7, 2022.

