Tuesday, January 4, 2022  | 30 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Atif Aslam, Hania Aamir’s Sang-e-Mah to premiere in cinemas

It’s one of 2022’s most anticipated dramas

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 4, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 4, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Instagram/HUM TV

The first episode of Atif Aslam’s highly anticipated debut drama Sang-e-Mah will be aired in cinemas, HUM TV has announced.

Sang-e-Mah features Atif, Hania Aamir and Kubra Khan in the lead. The serial is Atif’s return to acting after 11 years. He was last seen opposite Mahira Khan in Shoaib Mansoor’s social drama film Bol, which was released in cinemas in 2011.

Sania Saeed, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Nauman Ijaz and his son Zaviyar Ijaz are part of the cast. Atif Aslam’s first look was released in December and was received well by his fans, who expressed excitement at his venture into drama.

Sang-e-Mah is the sequel to Sang-e-Mar Mar (2016). It starred Kubra, Sania, Naumaan and Mikaal, and received several accolades at the 5th HUM Awards in 2017. The serial revolved around a family in the tribal areas that places their strict customs and values before everything. 

There is a lot of hype around Sang-e-Mah for its star cast, budget and setting.

It will premiere in cinemas on January 7, 2022.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitterInstagram and watch live on YouTube.


FaceBook WhatsApp
cinema Sang-e-Mah
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
atif aslam, sang e mah, cinema release
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Vicky Kaushal in trouble after photo from shoot goes viral
Vicky Kaushal in trouble after photo from shoot goes viral
Deluge of crazy memes from Adnan Siddiqui’s 'selfie on fire'
Deluge of crazy memes from Adnan Siddiqui’s ‘selfie on fire’
Ushna Shah takes on ‘bullies’ for mocking her accent
Ushna Shah takes on ‘bullies’ for mocking her accent
Areeba Habib shines at star-studded ‘shendi’
Areeba Habib shines at star-studded ‘shendi’
Zainab Qayyum makes surprising revelation about HKKST finale scene
Zainab Qayyum makes surprising revelation about HKKST finale scene
Indian app auctions Muslim women like Malala online
Indian app auctions Muslim women like Malala online
AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija announces engagement
AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija announces engagement
Atif Aslam, Hania Aamir’s Sang-e-Mah to premiere in cinemas
Atif Aslam, Hania Aamir’s Sang-e-Mah to premiere in cinemas
Sania Mirza responds to Shoaib calling her ‘pretty annoying’
Sania Mirza responds to Shoaib calling her ‘pretty annoying’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.