Monday, January 24, 2022  | 20 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Asim Azhar celebrates Merub’s birthday fantasy

You don't need to be a wizard to guess

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 24, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 24, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Instagram/Merub Ali

If you’re looking for ways to celebrate your birthday and happen to be a Harry Potter fan, Merub’s bash could give you some wizardly ideas.

Merub celebrated her birthday on Sunday with a Harry Potter-themed bash. One of the highlights from the celebrations full of magic was singer Asim Azhar.

Photo: Instagram/Merub Ali

“Happy birthday to my favourite person,” wrote Asim, sharing a photo with Merub. “Your Harry Potter fantasy has finally come true.”

Merub Ali's Harry Potter birthday
Merub Ali's Harry Potter birthday
Photo: Instagram/Merub Ali
Merub Ali's Harry Potter birthday
Photo: Instagram/Merub Ali

This is not the first time Merub and Asim have been spotted together. Last year, they attended the 20th Lux Style Awards and Merub later attended a concert by Asim. She had called him the most “talented, amazing and dignified celebrity”. 

Merub Ali was last seen in the continuing drama serial Sinf-e-Aahan.  

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitterInstagram and watch live on YouTube

FaceBook WhatsApp
Asim Azhar Merub Ali
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
merub ali asim azhar, merub ali harry potter birthday
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Anushka Sharma’s daughter’s face reveal breaks the internet
Anushka Sharma’s daughter’s face reveal breaks the internet
PSL7 anthem teaser gives cricket fans a bang
PSL7 anthem teaser gives cricket fans a bang
Coke Studio's latest is about lovers torn apart by fame
Coke Studio’s latest is about lovers torn apart by fame
Asim Azhar celebrates Merub’s birthday fantasy
Asim Azhar celebrates Merub’s birthday fantasy
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.