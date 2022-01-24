Asim Azhar celebrates Merub’s birthday fantasy

If you’re looking for ways to celebrate your birthday and happen to be a Harry Potter fan, Merub’s bash could give you some wizardly ideas.

Merub celebrated her birthday on Sunday with a Harry Potter-themed bash. One of the highlights from the celebrations full of magic was singer Asim Azhar.

Photo: Instagram/Merub Ali

“Happy birthday to my favourite person,” wrote Asim, sharing a photo with Merub. “Your Harry Potter fantasy has finally come true.”

Photo: Instagram/Merub Ali

Photo: Instagram/Merub Ali

This is not the first time Merub and Asim have been spotted together. Last year, they attended the 20th Lux Style Awards and Merub later attended a concert by Asim. She had called him the most “talented, amazing and dignified celebrity”.

Merub Ali was last seen in the continuing drama serial Sinf-e-Aahan.

