HOME > Entertainment

Asha Bhosle shares update on Lata Mangeshkar’s health

Singer was hospitalised with coronavirus, pneumonia

Posted: Jan 14, 2022
Posted: Jan 14, 2022

Photo: File

Asha Bhosle has shared an update on her sister Lata Mangeshkar’s health six days after she was hospitalised in Mumbai.

Last week, Lata was hospitalised after contracting coronavirus. She was diagnosed with pneumonia too and was immediately moved to the ICU. The reports of her illness, however, didn’t emerge until two days later.

Lata’s niece Rachna Shah and sister Usha Mangeshkar have been routinely sharing updates on her health with the press. On Wednesday, Usha said that the family wasn’t allowed to see Lata but she was doing better.

“We cannot go to see Didi as it is a Covid case,” Usha said. “There are sufficient doctors and nurses there, though.” 

Rachna confirmed that Lata was stable and “alert” and extended gratitude to everyone who showed concern and wished Lata a speedy recovery.

“I would like to thank all the fans across the nation who have kept her in their prayers,” said Rachna. “We can see when everyone prays, nothing can go wrong.”

Six days after Lata’s hospitalisation, her sister Asha Bhosle has shared that Lata’s health is improving. Usha Mangeshkar has been in touch with Lata via video call and receives updates on her health regularly, Asha added.

“Besides, I too am not very well,” said Asha. “A bit of cough and cold. I haven’t contracted Covid; just a bit under the weather.”

According to the doctors, Lata will be kept under observation for 10 to 12 days.

Lata Mangeshkar is the most recorded playback singer in the history of Indian cinema, with over 30,000 songs and a bunch of top honours to her credit. She was the first Indian to perform at the Royal Albert Hall and her career has spanned nearly 80 years. 

