Arooj Aftab to be first Pakistani to perform at Coachella

Arooj Aftab is all set to become the first Pakistani artist to perform at the forthcoming American music and arts festival Coachella.

Coachella is one of the most popular music festivals in the world. It will begin on April 15 and run till April 24, 2021, in California. Billie Eilish, Kanye West and Harry Styles are some of the top names who will headline this year’s edition.

The line-up features Pakistani artist Arooj Aftab too. She has shared the news with her followers on Instagram, expressing her excitement to be performing at the fest on two weekends (April 15 and 22, 2022).

Several stars, including Mahira Khan, Meesha Shafi and Faisal Kapadia, have congratulated Arooj on being featured at Coachella.

Photo: Instagram/Arooj Aftab

In November 2020, Arooj became the first Pakistani artist to be nominated in the Best New Artist category at the 64th Grammy Awards. The event is set to take place on January 31, 2022.

