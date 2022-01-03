Areeba Habib shines at star-studded ‘shendi’

Stars are giving their fans and followers unique blends of festivities to take up this wedding season.

The year 2021 came to a close with some of the biggest weddings in both Pakistan and across the border. In India, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were the star newsmakers whose grand secret wedding stretched over a week.

Here, Usman Mukhtar, Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, Ghana Ali and Mariam Ansari kept their fans hooked to social media with their elaborate weddings.

Areeba Habib, however, chose both the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022 to tie the knot. Her nikkah was held on December 31 and her shendi (a blend of shaadi and mehndi) took place on January 2, 2022.

Areeba had kicked off the festivities with a colourful mayun attended by many celebrities, including Zhalay Sarhadi and Sana Fakhar. She chose a ravishing orange gharara by Maha Wajahat.

For her shendi, Areeba opted for an ivory ensemble by Shehla Chatoor. The event was graced by Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroze Sabzwari, among others.

In August, Areeba had surprised her fans by sharing photos from her engagement. The private function was arranged at her home.

Areeba has starred in a number of drama serials, but is best known for playing Misha in Jalan (2020).

