AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija announces engagement

Congratulations and well wishes started pouring in for AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija soon after she announced her engagement on social media.

Khatija made her international singing debut in November last year. Her live performance at the 2020 Dubai Expo made news worldwide and her kalam Farishton, which she first recorded in 2020, received widespread appreciation from her fans and followers.

“With the blessings of the Almighty I’m happy to announce to you all my engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed, an aspiring entrepreneur and a wizkid audio engineer,” wrote Kahtija, sharing a collage of her photo from engagement and one that of Riyasdeen. “The engagement happened on December 29, my birthday in the presence of close family and loved ones.”

The 24-year-old chose an embroidered pink outfit for the occasion. She paired it with a matching embellished mask.

Khatija has been vocal about trying to carve her own identity beyond the immense fame of her father, who is one of Bollywood’s most successful and highest-paid composers. AR Rahman has a bunch of accolades, including Oscars and Grammys, under his belt.

I’m still finding myself and I hope there is a day when I’m just defined by my name,” Khatija had said in an interview prior to her Dubai Expo performance. “That’s what I’m craving. I spoke to a lot of people who said it’s very normal to go through that existential crisis – like, what am I doing? Am I doing enough?”

Khatija is often bullied online for her choice of covering her face. She has stated time and again that wearing a burqa is her own choice and not an “imposition” by her father as claimed by some people.

AR Rahman once himself responded to the controversy by saying that he is awestruck by his daughter’s simplicity and that Khatija “finds her freedom in her choices”.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and watch live on YouTube.





