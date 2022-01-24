Anushka Sharma’s daughter’s face reveal breaks the internet

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s fans are protesting on social media and demanding removal of their daughter Vamika’s photos and videos after her face was revealed during a match.

Anushka and Virat, one of the most popular celebrity couples, are known for keeping Vamika away from the paparazzi. She was born in January last year and the couple has since been requesting the press not to take photos of her. They have occasionally expressed gratitude to their fans for respecting their privacy and helping the couple move around without Vamika being clicked.

The only pictures of Vamika that Anushka or Virat has posted so far either have her face covered or have her back facing the camera.

On Sunday, however, during a one-day international match between India and South Africa, Anushka Sharma was broadcast holding baby Vamika in the stands. They were applauding Viray Kohli’s performance.

The short clip and several screenshots of it travelled fast and wide across social media. Many fans were overjoyed and delighted to have finally seen Vamika, but others were of the view that she shouldn’t have been shown given the couple’s repeated appeals to respect their privacy.

They are expressing disappointment and anger with the broadcasters and requesting Anushka and Virat’s fans to stop circulating the clips and take them down.

Not sure if Virat Kohli and Anushka were ready for this but if it was broadcasted without their consent, this is extremely disappointing #vamika #SAvIND @StarSportsIndia — Kamal Khillo (@Kamal_Khillo) January 23, 2022

Why cameraman reveal vamika face 🙂🙂thodi to respect karo kisike privacy ki bhai #AnushkaSharma — Saman (@Saman34285755) January 23, 2022

Just requesting everyone who are posting photo and video of #Vamika please do not share it. If you are a fan of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma then you need to respect their privacy and decision. Please don’t share the photo.God bless adorable Vamika❤️#ViratKohli #AnushkaSharma — Abhay (@abhu_0701) January 23, 2022

Anushka and Virat generally refrain from surrounding Vamika with the press, so whether or not it was Anushka’s own choice to step out into visibility has yet to be known. She herself hasn’t released any statement about the viral clip.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were married in 2017.

