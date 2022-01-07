Anushka Sharma returning to acting after three years

Anushka Sharma has marked her return to acting after three years with a biopic on the former captain of the Indian women’s cricket team.

Anushka was last seen with Katrina Kaif in the 2018 romantic comedy Zero, both starring opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She then ventured into production and went on to release the web series Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime and supernatural thriller film Bulbbul on Netflix, which was received well by the audience and critics.

Anushka welcomed her first child, daughter Vamika, with husband Virat Kohli in January 2021. The couple has since, on many occasions, expressed their gratitude to the press for not leaking Vamika’s photos and respecting their privacy as they have decided to keep Vamika away from the spotlight, unlike other celebrity couples.

Anushka’s fans were eagerly waiting for her to return to acting since she starred in Zero. Their wait was, however, over when Anushka shared her first look from her upcoming biopic Chakda Xpress on Thursday. She is portraying Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

“It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice,” said Anushka, sharing the teaser on Instagram. It shows her leading her team to a cricket field, wearing jerseys with slips of their own names slapped on the male cricketers’ names, as she makes a promise, “Today, you see us. Tomorrow, you’ll remember our names.”

Chakda Xpress will revolve around women’s cricket in India and their struggles getting into the sport. The film will be released on Netflix.

Anushka Sharma started her showbiz career with modelling and entered Bollywood with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2008. She is one of the highest-paid and most-followed Indian celebrities on social media.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and watch live on YouTube



