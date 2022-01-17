Anushka shares emotional post after Virat resigns from Test captaincy

Bollywood stars are gushing over Virat Kohli after he resigned from India’s Test cricket captaincy.

Virat announced his resignation on Twitter. “It’s been seven years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance everyday to take the team in the right direction. I’ve done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there.”

The cricketer’s resignation came after India’s series defeat by South Africa, which former South Africa batter Daryll Cullinan has said is the “worst thing that happened to India.”

“Everything has come to a halt at some stage and for me as test captain of India, it’s now,” said Virat. “There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief.”

Virat’s wife and actor Anushka Sharma shared a long, emotional post on Instagram as a tribute to her husband.

“I remember the day in 2014 when you told me that you had been made the captain as MS [Dhoni] had decided to retire from Test cricket,” Abushka wrote. “I remember MS, you & I having a chat later that day & him joking about how quickly your beard will start turning grey. We all had a good laugh about it. Since that day, I’ve seen more than just your beard turning grey. I’ve seen growth. Immense growth.”

Anushka remarked that she is proud of Kohli and his achievements as the captain of the Indian cricket team and that a lot of challenges he faced were not always on the field.

“But then, this is life right?” said Anushka. “It tests you in places where you least expect it to but where you need it the most.”

Anushka wrapped her post by saying that their daughter Vamika will “see the learning of these seven years in her father”.

Bollywood stars who reacted to Virat’s post and lauded his tenure as Test captain include Ranveer Singh, Neha Dhupia, Vaani Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

“King will always be king,” Ranveer commented.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are among India’s “supercouples”. They have a combined following of over 235 million on Instagram.