Ananya Panday receives ‘stunning’ present from Gauri Khan

Ananya Panday can’t get enough of the unique present she has received from Gauri Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri is known for designing spaces for top Bollywood actors such as Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and for India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani. She has produced a number of films too, including Om Shanti Om and Dilwale, both starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Gauri had distanced herself from the media glare after Aryan was arrested in October last year on charges of possessing banned substances on a cruise ship. Her family was facing intense media scrutiny and Gauri was reported to be “feeling helpless and broken” when Aryan was denied bail for the second time throughout the month he spent in jail.

She, however, returned to social media two weeks after Aryan was released and took up her professional engagements.

Ananya Panday, actor Chunky Panday’s daughter, was among the many people questioned in Aryan’s drugs case. She was accused of “procuring illegal substances” for Aryan by the Narcotics Control Bureau, but was let go due to lack of evidence.

Three months after the controversy, Ananya has received a present from Gauri Khan and she has publicly thanked her for it. Gauri has sent her a customised portrait.

“Thank you, Gauri Aunty, for making this for me,” wrote Ananya, calling the portrait “stunning”.

Photo: Instagram/Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday is gearing up for the release of her film Gehraiyaan, which stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhanth Chaturvedi. The romantic drama will hit the screen on February 11, 2022.

