Amitabh Bachchan takes fans inside his home

Amitabh Bachchan’s fans were in for a treat when he shared online glimpses from two of his sprawling properties.

Celebrity homes have always been a subject of immense fascination and curiosity for fans. This interest explains the views running in millions on vlogs in which stars show them around their spaces, detailing every nook and cranny and sharing warm memories associated with decorative articles they have collected over the years.

Bollywood has a number of stars whose houses often make news for their grandiosity and ridiculously high market value. Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa and Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat are quite well known and are worth INR2 billion and INR1.2 billion, respectively.

Amitabh Bachchan usually doesn’t share photos of his house, but on Monday he decided to treat his fans to an exclusive glimpse into his “requiem of peace and calm” at one residence and his personal recording studio Saptaswar at another.

Photo: Amitabh Bachchan Blog

Amitabh Bachchan will be seen next in several projects, including Brahmastra featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. His last film was the thriller Chehre with Emraan Hashmi.

