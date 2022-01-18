Tuesday, January 18, 2022  | 14 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan takes fans inside his home

Big B has a personal recording studio

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 18, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 18, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo: File

Amitabh Bachchan’s fans were in for a treat when he shared online glimpses from two of his sprawling properties.

Celebrity homes have always been a subject of immense fascination and curiosity for fans. This interest explains the views running in millions on vlogs in which stars show them around their spaces, detailing every nook and cranny and sharing warm memories associated with decorative articles they have collected over the years.

Bollywood has a number of stars whose houses often make news for their grandiosity and ridiculously high market value. Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa and Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat are quite well known and are worth INR2 billion and INR1.2 billion, respectively. 

Amitabh Bachchan usually doesn’t share photos of his house, but on Monday he decided to treat his fans to an exclusive glimpse into his “requiem of peace and calm” at one residence and his personal recording studio Saptaswar at another.

Amitabh Bachchan studio
Photo: Amitabh Bachchan Blog

Amitabh Bachchan will be seen next in several projects, including Brahmastra featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. His last film was the thriller Chehre with Emraan Hashmi.  

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitterInstagram and watch live on YouTube


FaceBook WhatsApp
Amitabh Bachchan Bollywood
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
amitabh bachchan house, amitabh bachchan jalsa house
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sajal, Ahad Raza Mir make adorable Instagram comeback
Sajal, Ahad Raza Mir make adorable Instagram comeback
Sadaf Kanwal, Nida Yasir light up Minna Tariq’s wedding
Sadaf Kanwal, Nida Yasir light up Minna Tariq’s wedding
Anwar Maqsood shares why he doesn’t write dramas any more
Anwar Maqsood shares why he doesn’t write dramas any more
Amitabh Bachchan takes fans inside his home
Amitabh Bachchan takes fans inside his home
Rasheed Naz, acclaimed TV and film actor, passes away
Rasheed Naz, acclaimed TV and film actor, passes away
Anushka shares emotional post after Virat resigns from Test captaincy
Anushka shares emotional post after Virat resigns from Test captaincy
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain stop mid-sea for a photo
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain stop mid-sea for a photo
Lata Mangeshkar’s spokesperson rejects ‘disturbing false reports’
Lata Mangeshkar’s spokesperson rejects ‘disturbing false reports’
Sajal Ali has a sweet birthday wish from brother
Sajal Ali has a sweet birthday wish from brother
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.