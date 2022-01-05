Alizeh Shah’s lookalike will make your jaw drop

The first celebrity lookalike of 2022 is here.

Celebrity lookalikes were one of the biggest highlights of 2021. Fans discovered faces similar to those of their favourite stars and shared them widely online not only here but across the border too. Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Hania Aamir and Aiman Khan are some of the names that trended on social media along with their doppelgangers.

Not only actors, people bearing an uncanny resemblance to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Maulana Tariq Jamil and cricketer Shadab Khan too gave content creators plenty of ideas for memes.

The latest lookalike to make it to social media is that of Alizeh Shah. But there is something about this one that really does make her stand out. Some may find it hard to make out the difference between Alizeh and her doppleganger’s strikingly similar eyes and fringe haircut. See for yourself.

Alizeh Shah was in the news lately after someone recorded a video of her smoking a cigarette and uploaded it to social media. She was filmed from a distance in a car at a traffic signal and was reportedly with her friends.

After the video went viral Alizeh was subjected to hate and online attacks, but her response came in the form of a video on what constitutes crime under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016.

It was reported that she had gone to the FIA to take legal action against those who filmed her and made the video public. Alizeh Shah will be seen next in the drama serial Lekin.

