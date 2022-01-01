Saturday, January 1, 2022  | 27 Jamadilawal, 1443
Alizeh Shah going to FIA against her viral smoking video?

Someone filmed her without permission

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 1, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Earlier this week, someone recorded a video of actor Alizeh Shah smoking a cigarette. Soon after it was uploaded on social media, the clip went viral.

The video shows Alizeh in a car at a traffic signal. It's day time and she was with her friends.

After the clip started doing rounds on social media, the actor received hate online for it. Some people called her a "hypocrite" while others accused her of adopting “European culture”.

Now it seems that Alizeh has had enough and is seeking legal action against those who filmed her and uploaded the video.

On Saturday, the actor has shared several videos of Imran Riaz, the head of FIA Cyber Crime Reporting Centre Sindh, on her Instagram story.

“Taking anyone’s picture or recording their video without consent, uploading, sharing, tweeting, re-tweeting it on any social media platform, like it has happened in Alizeh Shah’s case, comes under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016,” Riaz can be heard saying in the video.

“It’s a crime and punishable by three years in prison or Rs1million fine or both.”

Alizeh is known for her performances in popular dramas such as Ehd-e-WafaMera Dil Mera Dushman and Ishq Tamasha.
 
