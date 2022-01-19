Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey gets release date

Akshay Kumar’s highly anticipated action film Bachchan Pandey is finally set to hit the screen.

The action film was slated for release in December 2020 but it was postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic. Akshay had a string of movies scheduled throughout 2020 but some of them have yet to receive a screening date.

Bachchan Pandey stars Akshay opposite Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez. It is one of the biggest Bollywood films of 2022 and Akshay reportedly charged INR990 million for his role.

Pankaj Tripathi and Arshad Warsi are part of the cast of as well. Bachchan Pandey will hit theatres on March 18, 2022.

