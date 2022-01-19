Wednesday, January 19, 2022  | 15 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey gets release date

Film stars Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 19, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 19, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Instagram/Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar’s highly anticipated action film Bachchan Pandey is finally set to hit the screen.

The action film was slated for release in December 2020 but it was postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic. Akshay had a string of movies scheduled throughout 2020 but some of them have yet to receive a screening date.

Bachchan Pandey stars Akshay opposite Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez. It is one of the biggest Bollywood films of 2022 and Akshay reportedly charged INR990 million for his role.

Pankaj Tripathi and Arshad Warsi are part of the cast of as well. Bachchan Pandey will hit theatres on March 18, 2022.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitterInstagram and watch live on YouTube

FaceBook WhatsApp
Akshay Kumar Bachchan Pandey
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
akshay kumar, bachchan pandey
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain stop mid-sea for a photo
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain stop mid-sea for a photo
Amitabh Bachchan takes fans inside his home
Amitabh Bachchan takes fans inside his home
Pakistani celebrities rejoice after Senate passes resolution on royalties
Pakistani celebrities rejoice after Senate passes resolution on royalties
Sajal Ali has a sweet birthday wish from brother
Sajal Ali has a sweet birthday wish from brother
Hira Mani shares ‘filmy’ photo after testing coronavirus positive
Hira Mani shares ‘filmy’ photo after testing coronavirus positive
Saba Qamar filming a project with her ‘favourite co-star’
Saba Qamar filming a project with her ‘favourite co-star’
Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey gets release date
Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey gets release date
FBR freezes Aima Baig’s bank accounts over ‘unpaid taxes’
FBR freezes Aima Baig’s bank accounts over ‘unpaid taxes’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.