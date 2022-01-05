Adnan Siddiqui responds to memes, recreates fire selfie on SAMAA

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Adnan Siddiqui had no idea he would become Pakistan's first meme of 2022 when he took a selfie with a sprawling pile of confiscated liquor on fire in the background.

A deluge of memes broke the internet after the selfie was uploaded online and a number of content creators placed Adnan Siddiqui on the foremost spot on the meme calendar. Adnan's selfie became a template for jokes and the craze was such that people who had never produced a meme in life came up with their own creations.

"The response was far greater than what you are showing," Adnan Siddiqui said on SAMAA TV's show Naya Din. He recreated the iconic "selfie on fire" moment on the show before beginning the interview. "You’ll run out of time but these memes won’t end."

Many people had compared his selfie to the hugely popular meme titled Disaster Girl, which shows a four-year-old girl smirking devilishly with a house engulfed in flames behind her. The meme was put up for NFT auction in May 2021 and fetched a whopping $500,000.

Adnan shared that he vaguely remembered Disaster Girl while taking his own selfie but he didn't want to relate the two as his was for, what he called, a greater cause.

Adnan had been invited to a ceremony for the destruction of confiscated liquor by the Customs (Enforcement) Karachi last week and was filmed smashing the bottles. He wanted to use the opportunity to raise awareness about drug and alcohol addiction for the youth, he added.

"It took me no time to say yes when I was invited."

Adnan revealed that he really enjoyed the memes that followed and requested his fans to keep coming up with more.

Views on the 'revival' of film industry

Some people are critical of the "revival" of Pakistani film industry, but Adnan Siddiqui fully supports young filmmakers who are experimenting with different techniques and genres.

"There was a time when Lollywood produced great movies," he said. "Then a new industry emerged from Karachi and moved to Lahore. The young people who studied filmmaking and screenplay abroad returned to Pakistan and now new courses are being introduced, there are new actors."

With these changes experiments happen, some of the things are accepted and others don’t make the cut. But the situation settles eventually which is a positive sign, Adnan added.

When asked where he would like to see improvement in filmmaking, Adnan emphasised the need for strong script.

"A lot of changes can happen if the screenplay gets better as our storytelling is wanting," he said. "Film and television are two completely different mediums. To be succinct, a film should be minimalist, easy to understand for the masses. Film is for everyone and it is a medium that takes you from your home to the cinema."

And did you know Adnan can play the flute? Watch the video to see his many talents.

