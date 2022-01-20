Thursday, January 20, 2022  | 16 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Abida Parveen shares how Tu Jhoom with Naseebo Lal happened

They had everyone talking with Coke Studio 14 premiere

Posted: Jan 20, 2022
Posted: Jan 20, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The premiere of Coke Studio 14 last week had everyone talking with its unusual pairing of Sufi artist Abida Parveen and Punjabi singer Naseebo Lal.

There had been a lot of hype around Coke Studio since Xulfi had replaced Rohail Hyatt as its producer and young artists were unveiled in the line-up. After the premiere, Xulfi was praised widely for bringing together Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal, whom a number of viewers called this year’s biggest musical highlight.

Tu Jhoom instantly became the talk of the town and proved to be a success when it crossed eight million views on YouTube in less than a week and received acclaim from critics and audiences.

The song has been described by associate producer Abdullah Siddiqui as a “perfect blend of traditional sounds”. 

“I met Xulfi once and praised his cricket song [PSL6 anthem Groove Mera] with Naseebo Lal and appreciated him for doing the song so well,” Abida Parveen said on SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din. “I asked him to work more with Naseebo Lal given her knowledge of Rajasthani music. He then started planning how it was going to be. It’s all a miracle and nothing else.”

When asked about her heartwarming interaction with Naseebo Lal on the set of Coke Studio, Abida said that one should “spread the message of love, respect and truth and defeat arrogance”.

Abida Parveen revealed she is in contact with the legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar. “I am very fortunate that these people give me so much respect. This love is such that it is just like a family.”

Abida Parveen has never lent her voice to films despite repeated offers both in Pakistan and from across the border.

