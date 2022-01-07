Friday, January 7, 2022  | 3 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Aamir Liaquat hospitalised but performing to Tip Tip Barsa Pani?

Indian media has done it again

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 7, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 7, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Instagram

On December 30, Aamir Liaquat Hussain was hospitalised with a “critical illness” and was discharged on January 5, 2022. Yet during this time the Indian media somehow spotted him dancing at a wedding in perfect health.

A tweet sent out from the TV host and politician’s profile last week informed followers that he was being moved to a private hospital in Karachi but no details were shared about his illness.

A day later, however, Aamir himself updated followers on his health by tweeting that he was doing better, expressing gratitude towards those who showed concern and prayed for his recovery.

Interestingly, some people on the other side of the border were being entertained by the electrifying performance of the “Pakistani MNA” to Tip Tip Barsa Pani’s Katrina Kaif and Akshat Kumar edition. 

Several Indian news websites, including ANI and Koimoi (which has now taken the story down), published articles with headlines such as Pakistani MP Aamir Liaquat dancing to Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar’s Tip Tip Barsa Pani is winning the internet, among others.

Photo: ANI

After the video went viral and was widely shared on Twitter, some people pointed out that the man (clearly not Aamir Liaquat) in it was not Aamir Liaquat.

Subsequently, NDTV posted a fact-check and shared the link to the performer’s profile who, according to him, is a choreographer.

A lot of people have praised the performance on social media.  

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitterInstagram and watch live on YouTube.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Aaamir Liaquat India
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
aamir liaquat dance, viral video
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Saboor Aly begins wedding festivities with star-studded mayun
Saboor Aly begins wedding festivities with star-studded mayun
Ushna Shah, Usman Mukhtar to star in a crime thriller
Ushna Shah, Usman Mukhtar to star in a crime thriller
Aamir Liaquat hospitalised but performing to Tip Tip Barsa Pani?
Aamir Liaquat hospitalised but performing to Tip Tip Barsa Pani?
Sang-e-Mah not premiering in cinemas on January 7
Sang-e-Mah not premiering in cinemas on January 7
Priyanka Chopra beats Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif on Instagram
Priyanka Chopra beats Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif on Instagram
Hiba Bukhari marries Arez Ahmed in intimate ceremony
Hiba Bukhari marries Arez Ahmed in intimate ceremony
Anushka Sharma returning to acting after three years
Anushka Sharma returning to acting after three years
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.