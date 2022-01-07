Aamir Liaquat hospitalised but performing to Tip Tip Barsa Pani?

On December 30, Aamir Liaquat Hussain was hospitalised with a “critical illness” and was discharged on January 5, 2022. Yet during this time the Indian media somehow spotted him dancing at a wedding in perfect health.

A tweet sent out from the TV host and politician’s profile last week informed followers that he was being moved to a private hospital in Karachi but no details were shared about his illness.

عامر لیاقت حسین کی حالت تشویش ناک ساؤتھ سٹی اسپتال منتقل کیا جارہا ہے — Aamir Liaquat Husain (@AamirLiaquat) December 30, 2021

A day later, however, Aamir himself updated followers on his health by tweeting that he was doing better, expressing gratitude towards those who showed concern and prayed for his recovery.

الحمد للہ رب العالمین میری حالت خطرے سے باہر ہے وزیراعظم کا مشکور ہوں جنہوں نے میری صحت سے متعلق تشویش کا اظہار کیا تمام اہل پاکستان کا ہاتھ جوڑ کر شکریہ بالخصوص بانیان پاکستان کی اولادوں کا جو اسپتال کے باہر بڑی تعداد میں جمع ہوگئے ہیں ملتمس ہوں اپنے اپنے گھروں کو روانہ ہوجائیں — Aamir Liaquat Husain (@AamirLiaquat) December 30, 2021

Interestingly, some people on the other side of the border were being entertained by the electrifying performance of the “Pakistani MNA” to Tip Tip Barsa Pani’s Katrina Kaif and Akshat Kumar edition.

Pakistan member of parliament, ladies and gentlemen https://t.co/9XJPalb8zL — Aman Malik (@PatrakaarPopat) January 6, 2022

Several Indian news websites, including ANI and Koimoi (which has now taken the story down), published articles with headlines such as Pakistani MP Aamir Liaquat dancing to Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar’s Tip Tip Barsa Pani is winning the internet, among others.

Photo: ANI

After the video went viral and was widely shared on Twitter, some people pointed out that the man (clearly not Aamir Liaquat) in it was not Aamir Liaquat.

Subsequently, NDTV posted a fact-check and shared the link to the performer’s profile who, according to him, is a choreographer.

A lot of people have praised the performance on social media.

