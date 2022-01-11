Friday, January 21, 2022  | 17 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
Entertainment

11 Pakistani films to be screened at Dubai Expo

Fawad Chaudhry has shared the list

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 21, 2022 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
Posted: Jan 21, 2022 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago

The Dubai Expo 2020,  world’s largest fair exhibiting cultural, technological and architectural marvels, is set to screen 11 Pakistani films.

The continuing edition of the world fair is the first in the Middle East and expects roughly 25 million visitors until its end in March 2022. With dazzling pavilions from over 192 countries, Dubai Expo is set to become the biggest ever in the region.

The Pakistan Pavilion themed “The Hidden Treasure” at the fair has attracted a large number of visitors, especially from India and France. The soundtrack for the 2020 edition was created by musician Rohail Hyatt and the event features a number of notable names from Pakistani music and film. 

Many stars, including Ayesha Omar and Nadia Hussain, have promoted their beauty brands at Dubai Expo and spoken about putting Pakistan on the map in terms of business and other opportunities.

On Thursday, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry announced that the world fair will screen 11 Pakistani films from January 21 to February 26, 2022.

He has shared a list of movies with the dates of screening.

The Pakistan Pavilion has been designed by artist Rashid Rana.

