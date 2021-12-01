Yumna Zaidi’s entry in Parizaad takes over social media

If there is one drama serial that is the talk of the town this season, it is the multi-starrer Parizaad.

Parizaad stars Ahmed Ali Akber in the lead and Ushna Shah, Mashal Khan, Saboor Aly and Urwa Hocane in supporting roles.

The drama revolves around a young man named Parizaad, who faces rejection for his looks but excels at studies and eventually works his way up with his hard work and determination. Parizaad is popular not only for its unique storyline, but strong dialogue, touching poetry, and an honest commentary of society and its problems.

Another reason for its success is that it is a breath of fresh air from dramas with variations of the same love triangles and toxic relationships that often end up with high ratings but are panned by the critics.

Ahmed Ali Akber has been receiving acclaim from both audiences and critics for playing what many have called a “complex and emotional character”.

Parizaad has been written by novelist Hashim Nadeem and directed by Shehzad Kashmiri. Hashim has popular serials Raqs-e-Bismil and Khuda aur Muhabbat to his credit.

After watching Ushna Shah, Saboor Aly and Mashal Khan, fans were eagerly waiting for Yumna Zaidi and there was a mystery surrounding her role in Parizaad. However, Parizaad’s 20th episode finally brought to the screen its highly anticipated character, RJ Annie. The episode has crossed four million views in just hours.

The scene opens with Yumna reciting Parizaad’s poetry and Parizaad, tuned in to RJ Annie’s radio show in his car, being moved by her soulful voice.

Viewers have a lot to say about Yumna’s entry in the show. They expressed excitement at Parizaad and Annie’s first encounter and commented that Yumna stole the show.

This Pyaaru Human right here! RJ Annie won me over with her enthusiasm and breezy demeanor.

How bfully & naturally Yumna portrayed every emotion of a die-hard Fangirl..😍

The excitement, happiness & joy on her face 🤩🥰

How bfully & naturally Yumna portrayed every emotion of a die-hard Fangirl..😍

The excitement, happiness & joy on her face 🤩🥰

We fan girls felt like ye to ham h 🙈🙈

Yumna is starring in the ISPR’s continuing cadet college drama Sinf-e-Aahan as well. She bagged two trophies this year for her performance in Pyar ke Sadqay, which aired in 2020.

