Monday, December 13, 2021  | 8 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Yummy mummy Maryam Nawaz triumphs at Junaid Safdar’s wedding

Her looks are the talk of the town this season

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago

Photo: Twitter

If you are looking for styling inspiration for weddings this season Maryam Nawaz’s looks will serve you just right.

Maryam Nawaz has gone all out to celebrate her son Junaid Safdar’s wedding. Junaid tied the knot with Ayesha Saif Khan in August and his baraat and valima will take place in Lahore this week.

Maryam couldn’t attend Junaid’s nikkah as she has been on the no-fly list. But now that the festivities are in full swing back home, Maryam is giving the internet some serious styling goals for weddings this season.

Junaid’s valima is scheduled for Friday, December 17. Several events, including musical gatherings, mayun and mehendi, have been held since he arrived in Lahore.

Although members of the Sharif family have surprised followers with their singing, it is Maryam Nawaz’s ravishing outfits that people are more interested in on social media. 

Here is a look at Maryam Nawaz’s dazzling looks at the festivities so far.

Mehendi

Mayun

Former prime minister and Junaid’s maternal grandfather Nawaz Sharif will not be able to attend his valima and is expected to join the celebrations via video link from London.

The reports of Junaid’s valima being held in Lahore were confirmed on November 27 after he posted the invite on Instagram.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitterInstagram and watch live on YouTube

FaceBook WhatsApp
Junaid Safdar maryam nawaz
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
maryam nawaz, junaid safdar wedding
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Katrina Kaif’s wedding didn’t cost as much as you think
Katrina Kaif’s wedding didn’t cost as much as you think
India's Harnaaz Sandhu crowned Miss Universe in Israel
India’s Harnaaz Sandhu crowned Miss Universe in Israel
Who is the most tweeted Bollywood actor of 2021?
Who is the most tweeted Bollywood actor of 2021?
Yummy mummy Maryam Nawaz triumphs at Junaid Safdar’s wedding
Yummy mummy Maryam Nawaz triumphs at Junaid Safdar’s wedding
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.