Yummy mummy Maryam Nawaz triumphs at Junaid Safdar’s wedding

If you are looking for styling inspiration for weddings this season Maryam Nawaz’s looks will serve you just right.

Maryam Nawaz has gone all out to celebrate her son Junaid Safdar’s wedding. Junaid tied the knot with Ayesha Saif Khan in August and his baraat and valima will take place in Lahore this week.

Maryam couldn’t attend Junaid’s nikkah as she has been on the no-fly list. But now that the festivities are in full swing back home, Maryam is giving the internet some serious styling goals for weddings this season.

Junaid’s valima is scheduled for Friday, December 17. Several events, including musical gatherings, mayun and mehendi, have been held since he arrived in Lahore.

Although members of the Sharif family have surprised followers with their singing, it is Maryam Nawaz’s ravishing outfits that people are more interested in on social media.

Here is a look at Maryam Nawaz’s dazzling looks at the festivities so far.

Mehendi

After watching this video now I believe it is rightly said that mother’s get young once again when their sons grow up n get married. It made me miss my mom😭 #MaryamNawaz a lucky mother who witnessed this happiness. Best of luck to #JunaidSafdar for his married life. pic.twitter.com/uq29K2KrkX — Sadia Khalid (@SadiasOfficial) December 13, 2021

More pics from the mehndi rasm! #JunaidSafdar pic.twitter.com/ZjJSNz2WJ6 — K A M I (@MKamiv) December 12, 2021

Mayun

Former prime minister and Junaid’s maternal grandfather Nawaz Sharif will not be able to attend his valima and is expected to join the celebrations via video link from London.

The reports of Junaid’s valima being held in Lahore were confirmed on November 27 after he posted the invite on Instagram.

