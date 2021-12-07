Tuesday, December 7, 2021  | 2 Jamadilawal, 1443
HOME > Entertainment

You’ve heard speeches but have you heard Maryam Nawaz sing?

Junaid Safdar’s valima will be held next week

Posted: Dec 7, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo: Facebook

This video is for you if you have never seen Maryam Nawaz sing before.

The wedding festivities of Maryam’s son Junaid Safdar are in full swing at the family’s residence in Lahore. His nikkah with Ayesha Saif Khan was held in August at London’s most expensive hotel, The Lanesborough, and stayed in news for days for Ayesha’s Sabyasachi ensemble and Junaid’s singing.

Last week, Junaid confirmed the reports of his valima being held in Lahore by sharing the invite featuring florals and a photo of the couple from their wedding. The festivities kicked off at Jati Umra this week and from the photos and videos that have emerged from the gatherings so far, it appears that PML-N leaders will be flaunting their singing skills on the big day.

On Monday, two videos of Shehbaz Sharif’s son and Maryam Nawaz’s paternal cousin Hamza Shahbaz made it to social media. He was treating the guests to his versions of Humein Tumse Pyaar Kitna and Suhani Chandni Raatein.

A new video from the same event shows the groom’s mother singing Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko and Jab Koi Baat Bigar Jaye.  

Maryam Nawaz could not attend Junaid’s nikkah in London as she has been on the no-fly list. It was attended by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and close friends. This time around, Nawaz will not be able to attend the valima.

The event is scheduled for December 17, 2021.

Junaid Safdar maryam nawaz
 
