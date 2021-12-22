Yasir Hussain’s serial killer film not releasing in December

Yasir Hussain and Ayesha Omar’s highly anticipated serial killer film Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer is not releasing this month.

The trailer of the movie was released on December 8 to high anticipation. Yasir Hussain is playing Pakistan’s worst-known serial killer Javed Iqbal, who murdered over 100 children in Lahore in 1999. He was infamous for delivering the details of his crimes to the authorities along with evidence, including clothes and photos of the victims.

The trailer opens with a handcuffed Javed Iqbal walking towards the court as he narrates in Punjabi his heinous plans. The chilling voiceover continues throughout the trailer and viewers get a glimpse into the killer’s mind. Ayesha Omar appears as a fierce police officer who is investigating the murders in the packed streets of Lahore and beating up Javed Iqbal in the cell.

The film is based on director Abu Aleeha’s own book Kukri. According to him, the movie has more to do with Javed’s character than his crimes and, therefore, required a certain balance of sensitivity and circumspection.

Yasir Hussain’s first look was released days after the film was announced and that of Ayesha Omar in September. The shooting was completed in November and the film was slated for release on December 24. However, director Abu Aleeha has confirmed that the release has been postponed till January next year.

He told SAMAA Digital that the reason for the delay in release is the cinema owners whose preference is Hollywood movies (Spider-Man: No Way Home) at the moment as they are raking in more numbers and helping owners to recover losses they suffered during the pandemic.

Aleeha confirmed that the shoot for the film’s second part will begin in February. He is releasing the second volume of Kukri on January 15.

“All questions raised in the first part will be answered in the second,” said Aleeha. “It will shake the Pakistani film industry.”

A new release date has yet to be finalised.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and watch live on YouTube.



